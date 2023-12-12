Chrisean Rock Responds To Blueface: "He's Trying To Ruin Me"

In a recent social media storm, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to address the ongoing drama with Blueface. She shed light on a tumultuous situation that seems to be spiraling out of control. The rapper accused Blueface of attempting to ruin her life, asserting that he's playing a clout game fueled by resentment over her moving on. "He's crashing out right now, he's trying to ruin me. He's trying his hardest. I feel like it's like a clout game for him. I don't know what game it is. He's mad that I moved on," Chrisean Rock asserted.

Moreover, the drama escalates as Chrisean Rock expresses her frustration with Blueface's social media antics. Particularly his inappropriate posts involving her son a while back. She claims that Blueface attempted to take her son in the early hours while she was with her new partner, adding a layer of complexity to their already strained relationship. Despite the heated exchanges, Chrisean Rock emphasizes that she's not crashing out and encourages Blueface to focus on his grind. "Carry on, go make some money. When people do that, that means they're bored and broke," she remarks.

Chrisean Rock Apologizes On Behalf Of Blueface

In an unexpected twist, Chrisean Rock hints at revealing unsettling details from Blueface's search history. A move that seems retaliatory after he aired personal grievances online. Moreover, Blueface accused Rock of sleeping with Cardi B's husband Offset. "Let's talk about what I saw in your search history. I was gonna keep it to myself. But I'm glad you don't wanna be my baby daddy," she declares, taking a swipe at Blueface's character. The drama takes a sharper turn as Chrisean Rock expresses her reluctance to have Blueface as the father of her child, citing concerns about his online behavior. "I don't want no fruity loop raising my kid, respectfully. I'm sorry. I'm attached to an effin' weirdo that says weirdo s**t online," she explains.

As the saga unfolds, Chrisean Rock asserts her dominance in their public feud. She claimed that when they beef, she "outbeefs" him. She suggests that Blueface involves others in their disputes to divert attention from being dominated by her. Specifically, NLE Choppa and his baby mama Marissa got dragged into the circus as well over the weekend. However, as Chrisean Rock and Blueface air their grievances online, the drama continues to captivate audiences. Making it a storyline that's impossible to ignore in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop gossip. What are your thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!

