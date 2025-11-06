Jaidyn Alexis And Chrisean Rock Continue To Fight Over Blueface

The ongoing saga between rapper Blueface, his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis, and his on-again, off-again partner Chrisean Rock continues to play out publicly. This time, the fight is over who supported him during his recent jail stint. Blueface was recently released from jail after serving a two-year sentence. Since then, his relationship life has been the subject of renewed online controversy.

Earlier this week, Blueface claimed that neither of his baby mothers held him down while he was in jail. He tweeted, "When you do time you will never forget who left you there. If either one of them think they could ever get back wit me under one roof they high off d*** and b****." The tweet led to Chrisean responding and coming to her own defense. She claimed that she wasn't going to support someone who was cheating on her. "B***h I left a cheat a** n***a tf I look like paying yo bills n u cheating lol na get them b****s to do it b***h."

Blueface then took back some of what he said and acknowledged some of what Chrisean did for him. "Chrisean looked out for me more then Jaidyn tho, just to keep it all da way," Blueface said. "Thats y i half way respect her got prolly a good 7/8 months out of her an I appreciate that. But Jaidyn f***ed off first week."

Jaidyn Alexis is defending herself

Meanwhile, Jaidyn Alexis came to defend herself and claimed she had been sending weekly prison care packages to Blueface while he was incarcerated. In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter), Jaidyn wrote, “Weekly packages up until he said to stop bc Chrisean was getting mad LMFAO,” attaching screenshots of confirmation emails of inmate commissary purchases. The receipts show multiple transactions made under Blueface’s inmate ID, dated throughout the spring and summer of 2024.

Jaidyn’s tweet quickly spread online, prompting a heated reaction from Chrisean Rock, who accused both Blueface and his ex of using her for clout. “I genuinely just be trynna show real love just for it to be mocked n disrespected,” Chrisean tweeted. “F**k u b**ch on everything bro.”

Since his release, Blueface has appeared to resume contact with both women. Fans have taken to social media to debate who truly had Blueface’s back during his incarceration. As the drama continues to unfold across X and Instagram, it remains clear that the circus is back in action.