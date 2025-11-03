Blueface Breaks His Silence And Shows Off New Physique After Being Released From Jail

BY Alexander Cole 684 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daniels Leather Fashion Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
There were rumblings that Blueface had been released from jail over the weekend, and now, we have confirmation.

Earlier today, we reported on how fans were speculating that Blueface was officially released from jail. This speculation came following an Instagram post from Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold. All of the signs pointed to Blueface becoming a free man. It was something that fans were anticipating, and November seemed to be a key month for his case.

However, there were no photos or videos showing Blue's face, so it was impossible to confirm whether or not he had actually been released. That all changed this morning, when the artist took to Instagram Live for the first time since his release.

In the clip below, Blueface didn't have all that much to say. Although what he did do, is show people that he's finally out. Overall, his spirits were quite high in the video, and he appeared to be relieved that he is no longer locked up.

The rapper also showed off his new physique, which had gone viral a few times while he was away. He has filled out quite a bit, and appears to be more muscular than he once was.

Read More: HoodTrophy Bino Breaks Up With Chrisean Rock For Refusing To Get Blueface Tattoo Removed

Blueface Released from Jail

There has been lots of fanfare surrounding Blueface's release, and that is not going to stop, anytime soon. At the end of the day, the fans just want to hear new music. Furthermore, they want to see what kind of antics he may get up to.

Since his imprisonment, there has been lots of drama involving the mother of his child, Chrisean Rock. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been in the news, and now that Rock has a new man, it remains to be seen what will happen between these two.

Whatever the case may be, Blueface is home now, and that is what is important. He can now be a father to his sons, and we're sure his family is feeling a sense of relief.

Read More: Blueface At Risk Of Losing Music Royalties To Satisfy Defamation Judgment

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.4K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 31.8K
News Authentic 640
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Music Is Blueface Out Of Jail? Karlissa Saffold's Latest Instagram Post Has The Internet Speculating 1437
Comments 0