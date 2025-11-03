For over a year now, there has been heavy speculation about when Blueface would be coming home from jail. There were some who thought he would be home as early as the Summer of 2024. However, this eventually turned into the winter of 2025. From there, the release got pushed back, with many suggesting that November of 2025 would be his official release.

With Chrisean Rock making headlines for all sorts of bad reasons, Blueface's release has come into focus lately. Fans have been anticipating his freedom, and his family has been preparing for it as well. In fact, over the weekend, Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold, had the entire internet thinking Blueface is finally home.

We say that because in the Instagram post below, you can see someone sleeping under some bed sheets, completely hiding their face. Saffold is speaking to her grandson, noting that the boy's father threw all of the other sheets off the bed. This has everyone thinking that it is, indeed, Blueface under the sheets.

Is Blueface Out?

There has been no official confirmation of his release. After all, the rapper did not show his face in the video. Therefore, there is still just a tiny bit of skepticism as it pertains to his freedom. However, there are just as many fans who are hopeful that this is real, and that Blueface will be speaking to his fans, very soon.

The rapper's release was highly-anticipated, especially as it pertains to the drama with Chrisean Rock. During his time in jail, Rock claimed to be back with Blueface. Weeks later, they were separated again, and she was dating other men.

Some are curious to see what Blueface is going to say about all of this. He may choose to ignore her, once and for all, or they will be fighting online again soon. Whatever the case may be, we do wish Blueface the best, and we hope that the reports of his release are true.