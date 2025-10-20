Blueface At Risk Of Losing Music Royalties To Satisfy Defamation Judgment

Blueface's release from prison may be just around the corner, but his legal issues are far from over with this defamation suit.

Blueface's return to society is near, but he's got another obstacle to get through on his way back. The California rapper is potentially going to lose his music royalties if he continues to ignore a default judgment. Per MyNewsLA, a woman, Jackilyn Martinez, sued him in December 2023 and was awarded nearly $125,000 this April after he failed to respond to it.

The amount, which is now up to $129,000 and change, may need to be satisfied through his royalties. She is seeking to assign them from BMI and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Martinez filed this motion on Thursday, October 16.

A hearing for it will take place on December 9. As for what this all stems from, Martinez sued Blueface for defamation. Her filing, which initially demanded a staggering $10 million, alleged that the rapper is the father of a two-year-old son that reportedly belongs to Soulja Boy.

Martinez is the mother of the child. In court documents, the woman wrote, "As a result of [Blueface's] wrongful conduct and the defamatory statements, I have and continue to suffer severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks (and) crying spells."

When Is Blueface Coming Home?
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Additionally, she stated in her filing that she hadn't been intimate with Blueface since 2018. Moreover, Martinez alleges the hitmaker posted these defamatory comments on his social media.

For Blueface's sake, we hope he takes care of this situation. He's seemingly just weeks or days away, depending on who you ask. Per No Jumper, his parole eligibility date was bumped up to November 2025. However, Karlissa Saffold, his mother, told TMZ that he will be back in a handful of days.

During her talk with the outlet, she also provided a relieving and exciting update on her boy. "He’s doing well, he’s doing his push-ups and sit-ups and preparing to come home. I get to talk to him couple times a week, he talks to the kids. He’s excited about coming home and getting to work and being a dad and picking up where he left off." 

