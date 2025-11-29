Fans Call Out Metro Boomin's "Neutral" Rap Beef Stance Due To Drake Feud

Metro Boomin recently appeared on the Posted On The Corner program to talk about his career, his achievements, his perspective... And most interestingly, his rap feuds. At one point of the show, he purportedly spoke on why he tries to keep a neutral stance in conflicts between peers, which was certainly interesting for folks invested in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef to hear.
Specifically, Metro answered a question about "what peace has taught him that pain could not teach him." This segment begins at around the 10-minute mark of the video below.
"I'm not going to say everything's easier, but it's a lot smoother to keep the peace," he remarked. "Even in the city, everybody knows I'm like Switzerland. I'm completely neutral... Even a lot of stuff that done gone on in the past, you got this side, that side. I've been able to comfortably move how I move and wherever I move around whoever. Everybody understands and respects the fact that I'm like Switzerland and don't expect me to take a side or do this or do that... I find peace in keeping the peace. I wish everybody the best, I pray for people I don't know, I don't want no problems with nobody, I just want to make music. Which is what I love. I'd do it for free, and love my family, and just keep growing."
Metro Boomin Drake Beef
Of course, this caused a lot of controversy due to Metro Boomin's beef with Drake. Folks remembered the shade thrown to the 21 Savage collab album Her Loss, Kendrick Lamar's feature on "Like That," the "BBL Drizzy" beat, and much more. As such, many fans found this to be a hypocritical stance to take. However, to give a little bit of grace, the St. Louis producer didn't really reference any specific area in his remarks. So he could've just as easily been talking about something like family dynamics as opposed to the hip-hop industry.
Fan Reactions
Still, Metro Boomin's recent Drake and Kendrick Lamar comments didn't help quell fans' criticisms. He called the whole battle "WWE" and said he didn't take it too seriously.