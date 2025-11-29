Fans Call Out Metro Boomin's "Neutral" Rap Beef Stance Due To Drake Feud

"I'm not going to say everything's easier, but it's a lot smoother to keep the peace," he remarked. "Even in the city, everybody knows I'm like Switzerland. I'm completely neutral... Even a lot of stuff that done gone on in the past, you got this side, that side. I've been able to comfortably move how I move and wherever I move around whoever. Everybody understands and respects the fact that I'm like Switzerland and don't expect me to take a side or do this or do that... I find peace in keeping the peace. I wish everybody the best, I pray for people I don't know, I don't want no problems with nobody, I just want to make music. Which is what I love. I'd do it for free, and love my family, and just keep growing."