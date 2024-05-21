Metro Boomin Played "BBL Drizzy" In St. Louis And The Crowd Couldn't Have Been Happier

BYAlexander Cole564 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals
Metro Boomin at Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio held at Nya West on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

Metro Boomin was feeling petty.

Metro Boomin and Drake are currently in the midst of a beef. Overall, fans didn't really know that these two had it out for one another until very recently. On the album We Don't Trust You, it became clear that both Future and Metro had an issue with the megastar. Furthermore, it is the album that ultimately spawned the huge feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Needless to say, Metro Boomin has been quite active in 2024, and he has been unapologetic about his moves.

One of his pettiest moments so far was the beat "BBL Drizzy." Metro even hosted a challenge for this song where fans could rap over the beat for a chance at a prize. This led to hundreds upon hundreds of submissions. With "Not Like Us" and "BBL Drizzy" making waves, it feels as though this could be a very long summer for Drake. Having said all of that, Metro was recently in St. Louis where he was performing for a crowd of Cardinals fans. It was here where he played "BBL Drizzy" live, and fans loved every second of it.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Deliver A Masterclass On "GTA"

Metro Boomin Is For The People

As some fans have remarked previously, the song feels like the end credits music for the Kendrick and Drake saga. Most fans have Kendrick Lamar as the winner, with Drake taking the largest L of his career. Kendrick proved to be a madman in the booth, and had angles upon angles, as well as numerous different songs depending on what route Drake was going to take. As soon as Drizzy made it personal, Kendrick decided to unleash some heavy artillery.

Let us know what you think of this beef between Drake and Metro Boomin, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Metro and Drake can eventually patch things up? Or is this one of those feuds that is going to end up lasting a whole lot longer? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Metro Boomin Denies Drake Beef

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - ArrivalsMusicMetro Boomin Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6" With Hilarious Chris Paul Meme24.9K
metro boomin bbl drizzyMusicMetro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy": The 7 Funniest Remixes3.7K
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23MusicMetro Boomin Adds $10k Reward To “BBL Drizzy” Contest7.1K
lil wayne not like usMusicMetro Boomin Coincidentally Posts Lil Wayne Track On IG After Clip From Weezy Concert Reveals "Not Like Us" Was Played At It28.4K