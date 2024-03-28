Future & Metro Boomin Deliver A Masterclass On "GTA"

Future and Metro Boomin have taken the hip-hop world by storm with their incredible new album We Don't Trust You. Overall, this album is getting a whole lot of love thanks to the track "Like That" with Kendrick Lamar. By now, everyone knows that this song is directed at none other than Drake. Fans are waiting patiently for a response, however, it has yet to arrive. Meanwhile, Future and Metro are readying another album that will drop on April 12th.

In the meantime, fans have been digging into this new project and finding their favorite sons. One track that needs to be considered is "GTA." This is your typical lowkey banger from Future and Metro. The production is fantastic and it is what you would hope for from Metro. He comes through with some spine-chilling melodies that Future is able to float over. It's a menacing song from start to finish, and it matches the energy of the rest of the record.

Future x Metro, The Dynamic Duo

The next album between these two is supposedly going to have an R&B focus to it. However, there is no confirmation that this is the case. Hopefully, it will be able to deliver on the same level as We Don't Trust You. As for whether or not this new album will take shots at Drake, that still remains to be seen right now.

Quotable Lyrics:

Zone 3, Zone 6 n****s never play fair, they gon' slime you out

Once you join a gang, it ain't no way you get out

They just jacked the car, they need 'em somethin' to spin out

Layin' inside the bushes tryna get my rent up

Came up on a bird and evеr since, I've been up

