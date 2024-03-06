Future's New Lanvin Lab Clothing Line Is A "Tribute To Classic Streetwear"

Back in 2023, Future teamed up with Paris-based luxury fashion house Lanvin to drop his first clothing collection under Lanvin Lab. The hitmaker designed all the pieces for the collection. At the time, he admitted that he had been a fan of the brand for some time. He also revealed that he always aspired to try his hand at fashion design. The unisex ready-to-wear line “emphasizes Future’s love of layering and tailoring, with an impressive flair for accessories," according to the brand.

Now, still hot off of the success of the first collection, Lanvin Lab has unveiled Future's second clothing line in collaboration with the fashion house. The drop includes pieces like hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, and more. It also includes various accessories, including sunglasses, hats, and even a luxury silk travel kit. According to Lanvin's latest social media posts about the collection, it “combines vintage references, modern sensibilities and impeccable craftsmanship for a playful and unapologetic celebration of color, culture and creativity."

Read More: Young Scooter Calls Out NBA For Saying Future's Son Is Russell Wilson's, Fans Roast Him Back

Future Models New Lanvin Lab Drop

“Centuries-old elegance is reimagined with the verve and swagger of our modern age,” the brand also describes. “Grammy-winning wunderkind @future reveals his innermost passion with a tribute to classic streetwear and Lanvin’s couture heritage.” The collection is available for purchase now on the brand's official website.

Fans are certainly glad to see Future branching out with yet another clothing collection. It's not the only non-musical endeavor he's got planned for 2024, however. At the beginning of January, the hitmaker took to Twitter/X to announce that he'll be launching a new management company this year. "New year - New ventures," he revealed. "Starting my new management company 2024." What do you think of Future launching his second clothing collection under Lanvin Lab? Which pieces are your favorites? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Judge Cites Future To Rule Lyrics Can’t Be Used In Jam Master Jay Trial

[Via]