Judge Cites Future To Rule Lyrics Can’t Be Used In Jam Master Jay Trial

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall has ruled that defendant Karl Jordan Jr.’s rap lyrics and videos will not be admissible during the murder trial for the killing of Jam Master Jay. In doing so, Hall referenced lyrics by Future, Ice Cube, and Kendrick Lamar as examples of music having no "probative value." Jordan Jr. faces the charges alongside Ronald Washington in the case.

“None of the lyrics the Government seeks to admit as evidence of Jordan’s guilt bear any nexus to the criminal conduct alleged in this case,” reads the ruling, as obtained by HipHopDX. “And, Jordan’s statement that he raps about his lived experience cannot alone serve as a substitute for the requisite nexus. Because the proffered lyrics do not have a sufficient nexus to the charged drug conspiracy, they are inadmissible. Some of the themes of violence and criminality have become so prevalent within the genre that they have little, if any, probative value at trial. Music artists should be free to create without fear that their lyrics could be unfairly used against them at a trial. […] Individuals who choose to confess unmistakable details of their crimes should be held to those statements, to be sure.”

Jam Master Jay of Run DMC performs on stage at the Respect Festival, Finsbury Park, London, United Kingdom, 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

“It is critical, however, that resolution of guilt and innocence emerge from evidence with a close relationship to a specific criminal act, and not be based on perceptions born from the commercial and artistic promotion of a criminal lifestyle.” From there, Hall remarks that rappers often “exaggerate or fabricate” stories in their songs and brought up Future as an example. “Future…continues to portray himself as a drug abuser through his lyrics, even after proclaiming sobriety because, according to him, it is what his fans want to hear,” she said.

The decision comes after the judge in Young Thug's case allowed the prosecution to cite his music in court while attempting to prove his guilt. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jam Master Jay on HotNewHipHop.

