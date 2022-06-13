rap lyrics on trial
- MusicJudge Cites Future To Rule Lyrics Can’t Be Used In Jam Master Jay TrialThe Jam Master Jay trial will continue on without the use of lyrics in court.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Lyrics They Want To Use In YSL CaseSeveral inaccuracies have been noted in the lyrics the prosecutors submitted. By Aron A.
- MusicAtlanta City Council Move To Limit The Use Of Rap Lyrics In Trial: ReportThe legislation could have an impact on the YSL trial involving Young Thug. By Aron A.
- PoliticsT.I. & Bun B Discuss Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court With Ari MelberT.I. and Bun B spoke with Ari Melber about the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases at ComplexCon.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDavid Banner On Rap Lyrics Being Used In Court: "Hip Hop Is Being Attacked"David Banner is tired of rap lyrics being used against artists in court.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCalifornia Becomes First U.S. State To Ban Using Rap Lyrics In CourtFollowing proposals from New York, California will protect rappers from being unfairly judged for their artistry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFulton County DA On Latest Rap Indictment: "If You Admit Your Crimes Over A Beat, I'm Gonna Use It"Fani Willis urges anyone who can't comply with her rules to "get out of [her] county."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's "Gunsmoke" and "Life Support" Lyrics Struck From Evidence In TrialYoungBoy Never Broke Again's lyrics will hold no weight in his gun possession trial in California.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentGov Ball Had An Opportunity To Make A Statement, Instead, They Played It SafeNew York’s biggest music festival reflected the city’s uncomfortable relationship with its biggest sub-genre. By Cole Blake