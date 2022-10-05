David Banner remarked that “hip hop is being attacked” in regard to the use of rap lyrics in court while on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Banner argued that people can “make horror movies and go home to their kids,” adding that when it comes to hip hop, it’s “just because it’s Black people.”

“If you want us to rap about roses, then bring your white ass somewhere and plant them,” he added, referencing what he said while testifying before Congress back in 2007 for a hearing on racism and misogyny in hip hop music.

“I can admit there are some problems in hip hop but it is only a reflection of what’s taking place in our society,” he said at the time. “Hip hop is sick because America is sick.”

The use of rap lyrics in courtrooms has become a hotly debated topic in recent months. Atlanta prosecutors have stated their intention to use Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics against them in court regarding their recent arrests.

The New York State Senate put forth a bill to limit the use of rap lyrics in trials, earlier this year, but it has since stalled. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a similar bill into law, earlier this week.

