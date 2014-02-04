David Banner is a criminally underrated emcee/producer from Jackson, Mississippi - then again, he's never actively pursued the mainstream, keeping his integrity very much intact throughout his career. Since stepping foot in the game in 1996, he's released four independent albums, four studio albums and a mixtape, having collaborated with the likes of DJ Shadow, Big K.R.I.T., Lil Wayne, Akon, Crooked Lettaz, 9th Wonder, Yung Wun, Chris Brown, Lil Flip and many more. The last we heard of Banner was the July 2012 cut "I Look Good", which featured Mississippi spitters Doe Hicks and Savvy Lucky and was included on his Sex, Drugs & Videogames project. Stay tuned for updates on his career.