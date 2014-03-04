Big K.R.I.T., AKA A King Remembered In Time, is without doubt one of the most soulful emcee/producers currently operating in the rap game (while also keeping it more G than most).

Since beginning his career in 2005, the Mississippi native gave released 10 mixtapes, two EPs and a studio album, and worked with the likes of Bun B, Curren$y, Ludacris, Smoke DZA, Yelawolf, Wiz Khalifa, Emilio Rojas, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Slim Thug, 2 Chainz, CunninLynguists, CyHi The Prynce, Chamillionaire, Rapsody, Killer Mike, Freddie Gibbs, Talib Kweli, The Roots, Yo Gotti, Chris Brown, Big Sean, and many more.

Most recently, he toured with Talib Kweli and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, headlined a tour of his own and announced his involvement in Lupe Fiasco’s upcoming album Tetsuo & Youth. Also, he’s currently working on his second studio album. Stay tuned.