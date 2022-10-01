The ceremony may not air until next Tuesday (October 4), but the BET Hip Hop Awards is underway in Atlanta. Our favorite artists have made their way to the Cobb Energy Center in what is expected to be an epic celebration of the culture. Fat Joe is hosting the event and the I Am Hip Hop Award recipient this year is none other than the “Baddest B*tch” herself, Trina.

In the weeks leading up to the award show, Fat Joe has repeatedly expressed just how honored he is to add his name to the list of hosts.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fat Joe attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

“I want to bring the energy, and culture and engage the audience. I want to talk to everybody around the world,” he recently said. “If they give out the award for best host of all-time for the Hip Hop Awards, I want to receive that.”

We’ll have to wait to see just how this show unfolds in its totality, but we can pass the time by taking a look at the stars and their red carpet looks.

David Banner, Busta Rhymes, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, Baby Tate, Armani Ceasar, RZA, Redman, N.O.R.E., Lil Kim, Moneybagg Yo, and several others are slated to perform, so let us know who you’re looking forward to as you peruse the photos below.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Papoose and Remy Ma attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Joey Bada$$ attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: French Montana attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Yung Bleu (R) attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: King Combs attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Project Pat attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Zelie Timothy and Tyrese attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kodak Black attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: T.I. and Tiny Harris attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fredo Bang attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Baby Tate attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Trick Daddy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ari Fletcher attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

