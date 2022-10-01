It’s a huge night for Hip Hop as our favorite artists & celebs take over the ATL.
The ceremony may not air until next Tuesday (October 4), but the BET Hip Hop Awards is underway in Atlanta. Our favorite artists have made their way to the Cobb Energy Center in what is expected to be an epic celebration of the culture. Fat Joe is hosting the event and the I Am Hip Hop Award recipient this year is none other than the “Baddest B*tch” herself, Trina.
In the weeks leading up to the award show, Fat Joe has repeatedly expressed just how honored he is to add his name to the list of hosts.
“I want to bring the energy, and culture and engage the audience. I want to talk to everybody around the world,” he recently said. “If they give out the award for best host of all-time for the Hip Hop Awards, I want to receive that.”
We’ll have to wait to see just how this show unfolds in its totality, but we can pass the time by taking a look at the stars and their red carpet looks.
David Banner, Busta Rhymes, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, Baby Tate, Armani Ceasar, RZA, Redman, N.O.R.E., Lil Kim, Moneybagg Yo, and several others are slated to perform, so let us know who you’re looking forward to as you peruse the photos below.