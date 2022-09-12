2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
- Pop CultureDiddy Credits "Drink Champs" For Creating A "Whole Industry"Not everyone agreed with Diddy saying that N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN "created a whole industry" with "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLatto Claps Back At Kodak Black's "Frappuccino" CommentYak wasn't impressed with the "777" artist's big win at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMeek Mill Isn't A Fan Of BM Milan Rapping At BET Hip Hop AwardsShe spit a few bars and it seemed all in good fun, but Meek believes it was a set up to "embarrass" her.By Erika Marie
- MusicJayson Cash Talks BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher, Dream Collabs With Bow Wow & Kendrick Lamar, & Enjoying The MomentFresh from the BET cypher is Jayson Cash, a Carson native who has been an artist to watch since before his "Read the Room" label debut. Cash caught up with us to talk about staying motivated, his previous TDE aspirations, and remaining authentic.By Erika Marie
- MusicBET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of PerformersPusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicN.O.R.E. Admits Issa Rae Helped Him Realize "Drink Champs" Was Getting Too MessyIssa Rae helped N.O.R.E. realize that he needed to dial back on the gossip after she nicknamed him "Messy-eaga."By Aron A.
- MusicBET Hip-Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of WinnersKendrick Lamar and Drake were the top winners at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Pays Homage To Fallen Rappers At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsThe Brooklyn rapper paid tribute to PnB Rock, Pop Smoke and more. By Lamar Banks
- MusicKodak Black Honors PnB Rock At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards "You touched a real gangster"By Lamar Banks
- MusicGloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards“I'm crying."By Lamar Banks
- Music2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Round-Up: Lil Kim, French Montana, GloRilla & MoreIt's a huge night for Hip Hop as our favorite artists & celebs take over the ATL.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Knew About Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime News "For Months"He calls her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl "legendary" while also speaking about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrina To Receive "I Am Hip Hop" Honor At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards"When one woman wins, we all WIN."By hnhh
- MusicFat Joe Hits Back At Critics Over BET Hip Hop Awards Hosting: "This Black & Brown Unity"Naysayers complained about a non-Black host, but Fat Joe emphasized that throughout his career, he's always been about "Black and Brown together."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJack Harlow & Baby Keem Clowned Over BET Hip Hop Awards Lyricist Of The Year NodTwitter has been pondering why names like Joey Bada$$, Pusha T, and JID didn't make it on the list.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDiddy Congratulates Yung Miami On Her Award Nod: "I Told You!"The Bad Boy exec gushed over the City Girl's latest achievement.By hnhh
- TVDrake, Ye, & Kendrick Lamar Are Highest Nominated Artists At The 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsFat Joe will be hosting the upcoming ceremony, taking place on Tuesday, October 4th.By Hayley Hynes