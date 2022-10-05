After facing several delays and backend difficulties, Joey Bada$$ finally blessed fans with his highly anticipated project “2000” back in July. Since then, the Brooklyn rapper has been flexing his acting skills in shows like Powerbook III: Raising Kanan while his loyal listeners enjoy his latest musical labor of love.

On Tuesday (October 4), Joey returned to the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards to perform his emotionally charged track “Head High” from his new album 2000.

Joey Bada$$, Mental Health

During the passionate performance, the Oscar winning star was surrounded by back dancers rocking black hoodies with the names of slain rappers PnB Rock, Nipsey Hussle, XXXtentacion, Tupac Shakur, Pop Smoke, King Von & more plastered on the back.

Joey wrapped up his performance asking fans to hold each other accountable for keeping each other safe. Upon the initial release of “Head High,” Bada$$ said in a statement “This is one of the best, purest, realest tracks I’ve ever made and I’m fulfilled to finally share it with the world.” He added, This one is for Nip, X, Pop and every young black man who’s life was taken away way too soon. This is for everyone who has to navigate life daily with their head on a swivel.”

Fat Joe hosted this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, while Trina received her flowers, taking home the “I Am Hip Hop” honor. As far as performances go, newcomer Armani White graced the stage and brought out NORE to perform a medley of their hits, while Pusha T and brother Malice blessed viewers with a Clipse reunion.

Share your thoughts below.