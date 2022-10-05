It’s been a big year for Big Glo. The 23-year old star had the viral hit song of the summer, and currently sits at the number one spot on the Billboard and Apple Music charts thanks to her “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi B. As she forges her way into the current crosshairs of female rap, GloRilla has managed to remain humble and grateful through it all.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday (October 4), the Memphis native took home the award for Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, making it the first award win of her career. The “F.N.F” star took the stage to accept her award from presenter Tyrese, as her label head Yo Gotti joined her on stage.

“I don’t want to cry my makeup off,” GloRilla said during her acceptance speech. “Yall, Im crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO.” As she wrapped up her impassioned speech, the chart-topping star continued, “Y’all I don’t know what to say!” before ending with her signature line, “Lets goooo!”

Other rappers nominated in the Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist category included Baby Keem, Fivio Foreign, Doechii, Blxst, Saucy Santana and Nardo Wick. Yung Miami and NORE were also winners of the night, both taking home the award for Best Hip Hop Platform, while DJ Drama won for DJ of the Year.

Fat Joe hosted this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, while Trina received her flowers, taking home the “I Am Hip Hop” honor. As far as performances go, newcomer Armani White graced the stage and brought out NORE to perform a medley of their hits, while Pusha T and brother Malice blessed viewers with a Clipse reunion.

Congrats to all the winners. Share your thoughts below.