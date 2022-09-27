Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.

“THANK YOU EVERYBODY… most important BARDIGANG,” Cardi tweeted in response to the feat. “Sooo proud of BG……When I get my LS check I’m going to do someee very special for yall.”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“WE NUMBER #1 COUSINNNNN@iamcardib…” GloRilla, who is best known for her break-out summer anthem single “F.N.F.,” added in a post of her own. “IN LESS THAN 48 HOURS THANK Y’ALL SO MUCH.”

The song’s success comes after Cardi recently dealt with fans being concerned over a change in her appearance. She explained on social media, earlier this week, that this was due to her body being swollen over water retention.

“I’m retaining water all over my body,” she told her followers. “That’s why my cheeks, my lips, my thighs, my f**king feet. Everything is, my thighs are so swollen.”

“Tomorrow 2” is the latest of numerous singles Cardi has appeared on or released herself in 2022 as she gears up for her long-awaited sophomore album.

Check out the music video for “Tomorrow 2” below.

