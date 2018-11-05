Acceptance Speech
- MusicKiller Mike Gives Passionate Speech To Accept Album Of The Year During BET AwardsKiller Mike has secured another award for "Michael."ByCole Blake1031 Views
- MusicSZA Reveals How Her Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award "Validates My Entire Career"SZA was thrilled by the honor.ByCole Blake1400 Views
- MusicIce Spice Wins At The 2024 People's Choice Awards With New Artist Of The YearThe Bronx hitmaker also won "Collaboration of the Year" thanks to her Nicki Minaj team-up "Barbie World."ByGabriel Bras Nevares498 Views
- MusicNas Gives Moving Speech At Billboard Hall Of Fame CeremonyNas says he's in his "third prime."ByCaroline Fisher491 Views
- MusicGloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards“I'm crying."ByLamar Banks8.7K Views
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Reflects On "Disappointment & Failure" In MTV Movie & TV Awards SpeechWhile accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jennifer Lopez reflected on her successes and failures.ByCole Blake898 Views
- MusicThe Weeknd Calls For Justice For Jacob Blake With VMA Acceptance SpeechThe Weeknd used his speech at the VMAs to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.ByCole Blake4.8K Views
- MoviesAdam Sandler Jokes About Oscars Snub In Spirit Awards Acceptance SpeechAdam Sandler took home the award for Best Actor. ByNoah C1227 Views
- MusicTyler, The Creator Jokes After Getting Played Off Grammy Stage During SpeechTyler, The Creator is hyped he got played off stage.ByAlex Zidel2.3K Views
- MusicHalsey Addresses Her Grammy Snub In AMAs Acceptance SpeechHalsey thinks a fan-voted award is more meaningful. ByNoah C2.4K Views
- MusicCardi B Thanks Fans For AMA Win, Says She's Busy Working On New AlbumCardi B's comin' in hot for 2020. ByChantilly Post1.6K Views
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Delivers Electrifying Acceptance Speech At Women In Film GalaIssa Rae ain't feeling "Insecure."ByChantilly Post1.9K Views
- EntertainmentBryan Cranston Sends Message To Donald Trump: "Media Is Not The Enemy’"You tell him, Bryan. ByChantilly Post775 Views
- MusicJay-Z Dedicates His NAACP Award To Grandma, Mrs. Carter & The Other Mrs. CarterJay-Z won the NCAAP's "President Award" last night.ByDevin Ch3.9K Views
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Earn Prestigious "Vanguard Award" At The 2019 GLAAD GalaJay-Z and Beyonce are stacking all the silverware, equal parts musical and humanitarian.ByDevin Ch1302 Views
- MusicGrammy Awards Shoutouts To 21 Savage Puzzle FansThe mentions were few.ByZaynab3.7K Views
- MusicDrake Reacts To His Grammy Awards Speech Getting Cut OffDrake is just "too raw for TV."ByAlex Zidel25.1K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Thanks Himself During Walk Of Fame Speech As A "Bad Motherf*cker"It's a whole mood.ByZaynab9.6K Views
- SocietyJanelle Monae Slams Trump At Glamour's Women Of The Year Awards: "Piss Off The Power"Her gratitude was punctuated with radical bravery.ByZaynab783 Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Shouts Out Kim Kardashian In Her People's Choice Awards SpeechNicki Minaj just wants the world to know she really appreciates the way Kim Kardashian West was looking tonight. Byhnhh45.2K Views
- MusicJanet Jackson Stands For Women Who've "Been Stifled" In Powerful EMA Speech"I stand with you. You are my sisters.”ByChantilly Post719 Views