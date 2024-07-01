Killer Mike Gives Passionate Speech To Accept Album Of The Year During BET Awards

Idea Generation LIVE: Building Sessions, A Tres Generaciones Event With Killer Mike
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Killer Mike attends Idea Generation LIVE: Building Sessions, A Tres Generaciones event at The White Bohemian on June 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Tequila)
Killer Mike has secured another award for "Michael."

Killer Mike gave a fiery speech to accept the award for Album of the Year at the BET Awards on Sunday night. In doing so, he reflected on his arrest at the latest Grammy Awards, which were also held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Donald Glover presented him with the honor and welcomed him to the stage.

“Technically, I was not supposed to be here,” Mike said after grabbing the award. “I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building. But I wanna tell you, look at God because I’m back, baby, I’m back. I wanna tell Black people that it’s because of BET I’m back, not ’cause of no white person. … A Black man runs this business, a Black company puts this show on, and they got my Black ass back in here. Thank you.”

Killer Mike Wins Album Of The Year For "Michael" During BET Awards

Killer Mike accepts the award for Album of the Year onstage during the 2024 B.E.T. Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

From there, he discussed the upcoming election and encouraged attendees to participate in voting down ballot this year. “They’re gonna tell you who we vote for is important and it is,” he said “Who we vote for on the big stage is important, but it’s more important that you know who your city council person is, who your prosecutor is, and if you don’t like the people who are running, run your Black ass to the polls and run yourself.” Check out the full speech below.

Killer Mike Accepts Album Of The Year

Other nominees in the Album of the Year category included Drake, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, and Victoria Monet. At the aforementioned Grammys ceremony, Mike took home Best Rap Album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike on HotNewHipHop.

