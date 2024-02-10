Killer Mike Responds To Kai Cenat's Complaints About His Grammy Sweep

Killer Mike is having an absolute victory lap of a week. The rapper recently took home an impressive sweep of hip-hop Grammys at the 2024 ceremony. His new album MICHAEL took home the award for Best Rap Album of the year. The standout track from the album is called "Scientists & Engineers" and it features Future, Andre 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane. The track took home two more Grammys of its own for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Unsurprisingly though, fanbases of others rappers who were nominated came for Mike online. The biggest backlash likely came from Nicki Minaj's Barbs and they did at least have a reason to be frustrated. The official Grammys Twitter account mistakenly tweeted out about Nicki's and "Barbie World" winning one of the awards, which it didn't. That led them to get angry at Mike for actually winning the award. Another upset fanbase was that of Travis Scott, whose album UTOPIA lost to Killer Mike's for best rap album. One of Scott's biggest fans, streamer Kai Cenat, followed up the Award Show with a viral rant aimed at Mike and now the rapper is standing up for himself.

Killer Mike Takes The High Road With Kai Cenat

Killer Mike started his response by thanking Kai for mentioning him on stream at all. But he quickly gets into the jokes. "I wanna come to the room, I wanna bring you a broom" Mike jokes. It's a reference to the viral acceptance speech he delivered after winning his third Grammy in a row, calling it a Grammy sweep.

Just after winning the award, Killer Mike was arrested. Before any information was made available online, videos of him being led out of the pre-show in handcuffs made the rounds. Thankfully, he was released shortly after and got right back to celebrating his trio of wins. What do you think of Killer Mike's response to Kai Cenat not knowing who he is? Let us know in the comment section below.

