Killer Mike Releases Statement Following Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike took home three Grammys on Sunday and it was supposed to be a massive celebration. However, things, unfortunately, turned sour as he was arrested on-site. Overall, this was very shocking and fans did not know what to make of it. Details were sparse at the beginning, however, it was eventually revealed that his arrest stemmed from an alleged altercation with a security guard.

Subsequently, Killer Mike was on the radio where he said that it was a road block and he will be just fine. However, last night, the legendary artist released a full statement on the matter. It was here where he cleared himself of any wrongdoing. Moreover, he thanks everyone for their support after he won his hardware.

Killer Mike Speaks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Killer Mike visits SiriusXM Studios on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Per Killer Mike:

"I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy’s Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into ‘Michael.’ We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated.

I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going on, and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams."

