Killer Mike Address Kai Cenat Again, Reveals He Had No Clue Who The Streamer Was

Killer Mike and Kai Cenat made headlines last week after the former won three Grammy awards. Mike won for Best Rap Album and all of the young streamers were not happy. Overall, Kai Cenat led the charge here as he claimed to not know who Killer Mike was. Subsequently, Killer Mike responded with humility. Recently, he was on The Breakfast Club where he spoke about Kai again. This time, he admitted that he didn't know who Cenat was. However, he did note that he wants to see Kai win at everything he does.

Don’t be afraid to own it. Like I made the best rap album last year. I know my guy Kai was upset, man. Shouts out to Kai Cenat” Mike said. “Hey man, I didn’t know who the fuck you was either. But listen, now that I know my n***a – man let me bring a broom through ya room, player! See if we can put it together. I wanna see you win. I wanna see it happen. I’m sorry your boy didn’t get it – well no I’m not because I won. But shouts out to Travis. I’ve seen him grow from SXSW. I ain’t got no hate for nobody. I want you to win but if we competing, I absolutely want to win and I will rap a muthafucka under the table.”

Killer Mike Says His Piece

From there, Killer Mike also said that perhaps one day, Kai will enjoy Michael. “I’m just here to tell Kai, as you grow – because you’re a leader. You will lead a team, you got a bunch of money now,” the artist explained. “As you grow into your leadership, this album’s gonna be more and more relevant to you. As you matriculate more into adulthood, because you’re a young man, this album is gonna mean more and more to you.” Needless to say, Killer Mike has full taken the high road.

Only time will tell whether or not Kai truly does change his tune on all of this. Let us know your thoughts on MICHAEL, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

