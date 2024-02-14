Killer Mike On Why He Thinks Black Men Should Should Marry Black Women

Earlier this month, Killer Mike had a big night at the Grammys. He took home a sweep of the rap awards including Best Rap Album for his record Michael as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rep Performance for his song "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS." But just as fans were digesting his big night videos started to make the rounds online of Mike being led out of the ceremony in handcuffs. With a lack of any information on why he was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the news fan speculation was buzzing.

Thankfully. Mike was eventually released and got right back to celebrating his big night. In the wake of it all he's made the rounds on numerous radio and TV shows for interviews. He's made attention grabbing viral moments at nearly every single stop along the way. One of the most noteworthy interviews was his appearance on The View. While there he discussed his arrest in more detail. But what got even more attention was a back-and-forth he had with one of the hosts over his praise of Georgia governor Brian Kemp's economic policies. But now a new interview sees him expressing some even more controversial takes. Check out the video from his newest interview below.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has No Clue Who Killer Mike Is

Killer Mike's Controversial Take

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club Killer Mike brought up the topic of marriage. While on the show he revealed that he thinks it's important for black men to marry black women. He elaborates that he nobody else will understand him, his struggles, and the context of his life the way a black woman does. While the hosts seem to agree with him, many fans online took issue with his take.

Some fans took issue with the idea of self-imposed segregation while others took issue with prioritizing someone's race over their personality traits. What do you think of Killer Mike's take on marrying black women? Do you think he does enough to justify the claim with his argument? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Killer Mike's Arrest Reason Revealed

[Via]