Killer Mike On Why He Thinks Black Men Should Should Marry Black Women

His perspective had fans divided in the replies.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 11, 2023

Earlier this month, Killer Mike had a big night at the Grammys. He took home a sweep of the rap awards including Best Rap Album for his record Michael as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rep Performance for his song "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS." But just as fans were digesting his big night videos started to make the rounds online of Mike being led out of the ceremony in handcuffs. With a lack of any information on why he was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the news fan speculation was buzzing.

Thankfully. Mike was eventually released and got right back to celebrating his big night. In the wake of it all he's made the rounds on numerous radio and TV shows for interviews. He's made attention grabbing viral moments at nearly every single stop along the way. One of the most noteworthy interviews was his appearance on The View. While there he discussed his arrest in more detail. But what got even more attention was a back-and-forth he had with one of the hosts over his praise of Georgia governor Brian Kemp's economic policies. But now a new interview sees him expressing some even more controversial takes. Check out the video from his newest interview below.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has No Clue Who Killer Mike Is

Killer Mike's Controversial Take

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club Killer Mike brought up the topic of marriage. While on the show he revealed that he thinks it's important for black men to marry black women. He elaborates that he nobody else will understand him, his struggles, and the context of his life the way a black woman does. While the hosts seem to agree with him, many fans online took issue with his take.

Some fans took issue with the idea of self-imposed segregation while others took issue with prioritizing someone's race over their personality traits. What do you think of Killer Mike's take on marrying black women? Do you think he does enough to justify the claim with his argument? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Killer Mike's Arrest Reason Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.