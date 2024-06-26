Killer Mike Avoids Charges Following Grammy Arrest

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Killer Mike attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Killer Mike is in the clear.

Killer Mike has officially avoided catching any chargers for his viral arrest at the Grammy Awards, earlier this year. According to a new report from TMZ citing prosecutors within the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, Mike's confrontation with a security guard will not lead to any further legal trouble. Police initially booked Mike for misdemeanor battery after knocking over a security guard who refused to let him into Crytpo.com Arena for the ceremony.

After a preliminary hearing, he agreed to complete community service with a non-profit organization of his choice leading to the city closing the case. They did ask he stay out of trouble for the next year otherwise they'll revisit the situation.

Killer Mike Takes Home 3 Awards At The Grammys

TOPSHOT - US rapper Killer Mike poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mike previously addressed the arrest during an appearance on The View in February. “Backstage was overcrowded, the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little overzealous. It’s water under the bridge for me,” Mike said at the time. “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs — [Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Medgar Evers]. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff.” Check out a clip from his arrest below.

Killer Mike Arrested At The Grammys

The arrest came moments after he took home Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Song for his work on Michael at the ceremony. It marked the first time he won at the event since 2003 when he took home Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group for his work on "The Whole World" with Outkast. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike on HotNewHipHop.

