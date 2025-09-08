Busta Rhymes has been a prominent figure in rap for over three decades, but despite the wait, he was gracious after winning his first VMA.

Afterwards, he paid his respects to the late Ananda Lewis, a former MTV video jockey (VJ) who passed this June. She died at 52 after a lengthy bout with lung cancer, per the Grio. "I want to thank… and I think we all need to acknowledge the incredible woman that loved us very much when we came to MTV during the 90s. An incredible woman that loved me, and she loved us. She loved the culture very much. I miss her very much–the late, great, incredible, royal empress, Ananda Lewis."

But despite having 16 nominations and over three decades worth of experience, Busta Rhymes was not upset in the slightest. In fact, he was able to make light of it while also delivering an emotional thank you. "Y’all know I usually do these long speeches, I’m not gonna do one today. But next time y’all take 35 years to give me one of these, y’all gonna let me talk as long as I want!" he began.

