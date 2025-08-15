LL Cool J To Serve As Host Of 2025 MTV VMAs

Hip-hop icon LL Cool J energizes the crowd during the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
LL Cool J will return to the MTV VMAs stage to host the ceremony in September, after first doing so back in 2022.

LL Cool J is confirmed to be the host of the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. It will mark his second time on the stage in that role, after sharing co-host duties with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow in 2022. This time, he will not have any extra personalities up there with him, as he has secured a chance to host the show by himself.

LL is far from inexperienced at the VMAs. He won his first award there in 1991, taking home Best Rap Video for "Mama Said Knock You Out." In 1997, he became the first rapper to ever win the Video Vanguard Award, the VMA equivalent of a Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2024, he rocked the stage for a Def Jam tribute set, alongside Public Enemy. The year before, he closed the show with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and several of hip-hop's pioneers as part of the yearlong Hip-Hop 50 celebration.

This year, he's nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category for "Murdergram Deux," the Eminem-assisted track from his unexpectedly great Q-Tip-produced comeback album, The FORCE. It marks his first non-Vanguard nomination at the show since 1996.

Heading into the VMAs, the big names lead all challengers in the nominations department. Lady Gaga stands alone at 12 nods, including Best Album, Best Song, and several nods related to her typically excellent visuals and choreography. Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar have 10 a piece, while Rosé of K-Pop group BLACKPINK and Sabrina Carpenter round out the top five with eight nominations each.

Read More: LL Cool J Reaffirms He Created The Hip-Hop Acronym “G.O.A.T” During Late Night With Seth Meyers

LL Cool J Hosting VMAs

In the very near future, we will learn more about presenters and performers at this year's show. We also do not yet have any information on who will receive the Video Vanguard Award. In 2024, it went to Katy Perry. The year before, Shakira took home the honor.

Fans have theorized that it could go to Gaga or Bruno, for their immensely successful careers at or near the top of the pop music industry. Mariah Carey could also be an option, especially as she gets ready to drop a new album near the end of September.

It will be interesting to see who walks away with the prestigious award, as there are plenty of options, including many names that may not be at the top of mind. The VMAs will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on September 7.

