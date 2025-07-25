LL Cool J Reaffirms He Created The Hip-Hop Acronym “G.O.A.T” During Late-Night Conversation With Seth Meyers

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: LL Cool J performs on stage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
LL Cool J is once again asserting his place in cultural history—this time, not through music, but a televised defense of language. 

During a July 23 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Queens rap legend pushed back on the suggestion that he merely “claimed” to invent the acronym “G.O.A.T.” Short for “Greatest of All Time,” the term has become a staple in sports and music debates across generations.

When Meyers asked if LL truly coined the phrase, the rapper responded sharply. “Claims? Claim? Claim?” he said, clearly annoyed by the implication. “Interesting way to phrase that—claim.”

LL, born James Todd Smith, explained that he drew inspiration from two cultural titans. 

“I got ‘Greatest of All Time’ from Muhammad Ali,” he said. “And I got ‘G.O.A.T.’ from Earl Manigault, the New York streetball legend. I put them together and made the acronym G.O.A.T.—and then it just spread around the world.”

LL Cool J GOAT Origins

He also reminded viewers that the first formal use of the phrase appeared in 2000, on the cover of his eighth studio album G.O.A.T. Featuring James T. Smith: The Greatest of All Time. That record, which included collaborations with Snoop Dogg, DMX, Redman, Ja Rule, and Method Man, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It marked a significant commercial resurgence and cemented his status as a veteran with lasting influence.

This isn’t the first time LL has claimed the origin of the acronym. In a 2024 interview with Metro UK, he said there was “no question” he created it. Reflecting on its rise from album title to global catchphrase, he called its popularity “wild” and “unexpected.”

Though he never trademarked the phrase, LL sees its ubiquity as validation. “It says to me, if I’m capable of creating terminology for the entire globe, I can do some big things,” he told Meyers.

Now used across sports, music, and social media, “G.O.A.T.” has transcended generations. But its origin, at least in popular culture, remains tied to a rapper who helped shape hip-hop’s golden era—and who still knows how to command a mic, whether in rhyme or rebuttal.

