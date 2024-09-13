LL COOL J Leads Def Jam Tribute At VMAs Alongside Public Enemy

40 years of greatness...

As Def Jam's first artist and the MC behind their first single, it's only natural that LL COOL J would lead the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards' tribute to the label's 40th anniversary at Wednesday's ceremony (September 11). He kicked things off with "Headsprung" and "The G.O.A.T.," and Public Enemy swftly followed as Chuck D and Flavor Flav performed "Bring The Noise." Then, LL came back for renditions of "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Rock The Bells," "Around The Way Girl," and "Goin' Back To Cali." In fact, he also performed some cuts off of his new album THE FORCE, namely "Passion" and "Proclivities" with Saweetie (who did not perform).

Finally, LL COOL J performed "Doin' It" and closed off a pretty awesome performance to celebrate Def Jam and its impact. Beforehand, Busta Rhymes introduced him as "true trailblazer… also my hero. He’s not only a hip-hop innovator, he’s not only a godfather, big homie and a mentor. He was the first artist to release an album on Def Jam and a force to be reckoned with." It all rings true.

LL COOL J & Public Enemy's Def Jam Tribute At 2024 VMAs

Elsewhere, LL COOL J kept up a bit of a nostalgic streak through his "Murdergram Deux" music video with Eminem. In it, they recreate a variety of classic hip-hop album covers such as LL's 1987 record Bigger And Deffer and include plenty of other cheeky visual references and moments. It's been a great year for the New York native, whether it's looking back on his storied career or continuing his legacy and artistry with new releases. As controversial as Def Jam's history has been up to this point, it's fitting that he's the one to sum up its best parts.