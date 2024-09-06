LL Cool J Makes His Triumphant Return With New Album "The FORCE"

We can call this a comeback, right?

LL Cool J is here. The legendary rapper has released his first new album in over a decade. Not only that, but LL has aggressively promoted the album by doing interviews and podcast appearances. It feels like the New York spitter has more passion harnessed into The FORCE than he did his previous effort, Exit 13. He certainly has more guest features. The FORCE has a staggering lineup of artists from multiple eras of hip hop. It's a testament to LL Cool J's reputation that he could take a decade off, then come back and secure features from the likes of Nas and Eminem. Plus, the album is actually good.

"Saturday Night Special" remains a standout, with its old school production and smooth turns from both Rick Ross and Fat Joe. The collaborations between LL Cool J and his roster of guests consistently make for the best songs on the album. "Proclivities" gets LL back in smooth talking, slow jam mode, and it has a killer Saweetie verse to boot. Busta Rhymes brings out LL's energetic side on "Huey In the Chair," while "Praise Him" sees LL Cool J and Nas swap bars over another vintage beat. The solo cuts on The FORCE are solid, "Post Modern" and "Basquiat Energy," in particular, but they do lack the hunger and the spark that LL gets whenever he's feeding off others. A definite improvement over Exit 13, and overall, the best LL has sounded in a long time. No "Accidental Racist" train-wrecks here.

LL Cool J Keeps Up With His Peers On New Album

The FORCE tracklist:

Spirit of Cyrus (featuring Snoop Dogg) The Force Saturday Night Special (featuring Rick Ross & Fat Joe) Black Code Suite (featuring Sona Jobarteh) Passion Proclivities (featuring Saweetie) Post Modern 30 Decembers Runnit Back Huey In the Chair (featuring Busta Rhymes) Basquiat Energy Praise Him (featuring Nas) Murdergram Deux (featuring Eminem) The Vow (featuring Don Pablito, J-S.A.N.D. & Mad Squablz)