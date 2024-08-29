LL Cool J Gets Real About Joe Budden Finally Going Gold In 2024

LL Cool J sees through the smoke and mirrors.

LL Cool J is a hip-hop legend who has been giving a lot of amazing artists their flowers as of late. One of those artists is none other than Joe Budden. While the kids might know him more as a podcaster, the OG fans know that he was incredible on the mic. Overall, Budden was a proficient MC who didn't get the mainstream attention he deserved. However, he did have one huge hit, which was the 2003 banger "Pump It Up." Shockingly, it was revealed that it only went Gold in 2024.

Upon learning this information, LL Cool J got Joe Budden a gold plaque and gifted it to him on his podcast. This subsequently led to a whole bunch of discourse surrounding Budden's career. It also spawned more between the likes of Budden and Yung Miami. Having said that, LL Cool J was recently spotted by TMZ, where they asked him what he thought about the Budden discourse. That is when he made the astute point that most artists never go gold and that any accomplishment is one worth celebrating.

LL Cool J With Some Facts

Plenty of fans agreed with the artist and his take. "Joe came from the era where you had to actually sell CDs. Gold records weren't easy to come by in a era of Hov, DMX, Ja Rule, Eminem, Nelly, etc. The kids weren't around then," one person wrote. "An accomplishment is an accomplishment. You don’t have to like Joe but the man is talented," said another.