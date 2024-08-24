Joe Budden Rips Yung Miami To Shreds For Laughing At "Pump It Up" Plaque

Joe Budden is not holding back.

Earlier this week, Joe Budden received a gold plaque from the RIAA for his 2003 single, "Pump It Up." While the feat is certainly one to celebrate, despite arriving 21 years after the track's release, Yung Miami didn't think so. She took to X to issue a shady response to the news, making it clear that she was not impressed.

Yung Miami reacted with a simple series of laughing emojis. Instead of engaging right away, Budden decided to bow out altogether. "It would be too easy," he wrote. "Maybe tmw lol." She then called him a bully, slamming him for laughing at other people's accomplishments and suggesting she was giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Joe Budden Claims Yung Miami Would Be "Dead Last" On List Of Best Female Rappers

Now, however, he's responded directly to the shade during an episode of his podcast. In a clip from the episode, he clarified that he doesn't plan to disrespect Yung Miami or call her out her name, instead choosing to keep things professional. He went on to rip her career to shreds, claiming that on a list of the best female rappers, she would be "dead last." Budden added that he didn't expect Yung Miami to go after him like this, particularly considering issues with her label she admitted to on Caresha Please.