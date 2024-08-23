Joe Budden Mocks Kanye West For Bizarre Shoutout At Korea Listening Event

Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's latest "Vultures 2" listening experience featured plenty of unexpected moments.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign took over Korea's Goyang Stadium with their Vultures 2 listening experience last night, and as expected, are making headlines for various bizarre moments. For one, Ye dedicated his track "I Wonder" to Drake, which led to some debate. While some fans thought this was meant as a diss, others suspect he was simply using Drizzy's name for clout. It wasn't the only confusing part of the evening, however.

At one point in the show, Ye also gave Joe Budden a shoutout during "24," following it up with "God's not finished." Obviously, there's room for interpretation here, though most believe he was calling Budden out for criticizing him. Either way, it doesn't look like the podcaster took the apparent jab too seriously, as evidenced by his reaction.

Joe Budden Reacts To Kanye West Name-Dropping Him

Budden took to Instagram Live today to weigh in as the clip makes its rounds online. He began by performing his own rendition of the moment. "Korean n****s was like, 'the f*ck you talkin' bout?'" he added with a laugh. As his friends chimed in off-camera, Budden made it clear he was there "with peace and love" before mocking the shoutout once again. Clearly, he's not looking for any smoke from Ye, though the same can't be said for Yung Miami.

Earlier this week, the former City Girl took to X to clown him after his 2003 single “Pump It Up” went gold. She reacted to the news with a simple series of laughing emojis, but her message was clear. Instead of dissing her back, he bowed out altogether, claiming "it would be too easy." What do you think of Kanye West name-dropping Joe Budden at his Vultures 2 listening event in Korea? What about Budden's reaction to the bizarre shoutout? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

