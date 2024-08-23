Joe Budden Mocks Kanye West For Bizarre Shoutout At Korea Listening Event

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's latest "Vultures 2" listening experience featured plenty of unexpected moments.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign took over Korea's Goyang Stadium with their Vultures 2 listening experience last night, and as expected, are making headlines for various bizarre moments. For one, Ye dedicated his track "I Wonder" to Drake, which led to some debate. While some fans thought this was meant as a diss, others suspect he was simply using Drizzy's name for clout. It wasn't the only confusing part of the evening, however.

At one point in the show, Ye also gave Joe Budden a shoutout during "24," following it up with "God's not finished." Obviously, there's room for interpretation here, though most believe he was calling Budden out for criticizing him. Either way, it doesn't look like the podcaster took the apparent jab too seriously, as evidenced by his reaction.

Joe Budden Reacts To Kanye West Name-Dropping Him

Budden took to Instagram Live today to weigh in as the clip makes its rounds online. He began by performing his own rendition of the moment. "Korean n****s was like, 'the f*ck you talkin' bout?'" he added with a laugh. As his friends chimed in off-camera, Budden made it clear he was there "with peace and love" before mocking the shoutout once again. Clearly, he's not looking for any smoke from Ye, though the same can't be said for Yung Miami.