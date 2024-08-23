Joe Budden Drags Playboi Carti In Response To “Complex” List

Complex's Best Atlanta Rappers list continues to spark debates.

Earlier this month, Complex unveiled its list of the best rappers from Atlanta, which has since sparked a major debate. As expected, many readers disagreed with who made the list and where they were placed. Playboi Carti's ranking in particular prompted a great deal of backlash, as he came in at No. 12, ahead of artists like Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, Gunna, and more.

B. Dot weighed in on his placement on Way Up With Angela Yee shortly after the list was published. He didn't hold back in the slightest, slamming the rapper and arguing that he was placed far too high. "I can't get jiggy with that," he said at the time. "Have you ever heard Playboi Carti's music? He raps in like Batman sound effects. He sucks. He's terrible."

Read More: Joe Budden Mocks Kanye West For Bizarre Shoutout At Korea Listening Event

Joe Budden Admits That He Thinks Playboi Carti Is "Horrible"

Of course, this sparked even more debate among social media users. While many think Playboi Carti can't hold a candle to those placed below him, others insist that his influence is undeniable, and can understand why he came in at No. 12. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden decided to join the conversation, revealing that he agrees with B. Dot.