Joe Budden Slams "Bozos" Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Grammy Performance

Joe Budden called out Travis Scott and Playboi Carti during the latest episode of his podcast in response to their Grammy performance. He labeled their appearance on stage, "f*ckin stupid" and called them "bozos." While he says he likes the song," Fein," he didn't think it made sense for the event.

"What the f**k is Travis and his man doing up here?" Budden began. "Ay, you two bozos! Get the f**k off the stage when n***as got beautiful women and tuxedos on, honestly. You up there smashing s**t. You got the nerve." From there, Budden's co-host compared the set to Scott's Super Bowl performance.

Travis Scott Performs At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Travis Scott performs during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

Budden continued: "All that s**t look different when it ain't a thousand little white kids jumping up and down. When there are grown people here, all that 'fein, fein, fein,' that's what you wanted to win over Killer Mike? You're f**kin' stupid!" Of Playboi Carti specifically, he added: "You bring your man out, Playboi Carti. The crowd just stays silent. Playboi Carti looked confused like, 'y'all don't know who I am?" No, n***a! You got a f**king mask on. Who the f**k are you under there? You are not at SXSW anymore! We can't recognize you Bozo's by the stocking mask you wearing. I hate these n***as, man, all of 'em! I love that song, I love that song, but not when tuxedos are out. Take that s**t to the dirty Coachella grass n***a. N***a's showered and lathered themselves tonight." Check out the full remarks below.

Joe Budden Calls Out Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Joe Budden trashes Travis Scott & Playboi Carti's Grammy FE!N performance 😭😭😭 "you 2 bozos, get the f*ck off the stage" pic.twitter.com/3xMHDOhjxK — SOUND (@itsavibe) February 7, 2024

By bringing up Killer Mike, Budden was referencing the backlash Scott's fanbase had on social media in response to the rapper winning Album of the Year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

