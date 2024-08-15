Complex's Top 50 Atlanta Rappers List Leads To Outraged Social Media Debates

It's natural for a list of this nature to inspire some strong disagreements within you, whether you're an old or new school Atlanta fan.

Rankings and lists of any nature in the field of hip-hop always cause some form of uproar. The latest example in this long and nonetheless honorable tradition is Complex's list of the top 50 Atlanta rappers of all time. You can check out the full list with the "Via" link below, but here are some highlights... Or lowlights, for some. Sean Paul at 40, JID at 27, Lil Yachty at 24, Takeoff at 19, Playboi Carti at 12, Gucci Mane at 4, and André 3000 at the very top spot. Of course, this led to a bunch of outraged social media reactions. These indluce backlash to the high placement of Latto, the underrating of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and other considerations.

Also, this reflection on Atlanta's hip-hop legacy comes at a very interesting time for the city's place in the culture. Just a couple of months ago, Kendrick Lamar accused the biggest rapper in the world right now of colonizing ATL's sound for his own gain. While the conversation around Drake's proximity to MCs from the A has been going on for a long time, it's never been more present or direct. Regardless of where you fall on that debate, one thing is clear: the city is up.

Complex Picks Its Top 50 Atlanta Rappers Of All Time

In addition, Tyler, The Creator recently called out white rappers for appropriating and ridiculing the classic Atlanta sounds of high-ranking artists on this Complex list. "This white kid, regular Caucasian man," he said during his recently published Maverick Carter interview. "And he's, like, mocking Future and Gucci Mane... Like, rap music. People are like, 'This s**t hard.' It's not even like satire... I hold rap music so close to my heart. This s**t changed my life and everyone's life around me." Check out more reactions to this top 50 list below.

Fan Reactions