Gucci Mane's "Lemonade" Nearly 15 Years Later: Revisiting An Atlanta Anthem

Iconic.

In December 2009, Gucci Mane released his sixth album, The State vs. Radric Davis. The album became one of the most commercially successful of his career, becoming his first work to go platinum. The album also spawned some classic songs. "Lemonade," the third of four singles released ahead of the album, is among the most famous in Gucci's extensive back catalogue. It's not hard to see why, with the track embodying everything that Gucci Mane fans go to his music for. Loud production, a catchy chorus, and witty bars are all over the track, resulting in one of the first undeniable hit tracks in a discography that has had many more since then.

"Lemonade" features a beat produced by Bangladesh, best known for his work with Lil Wayne and Beyonce. A persistent piano sample gives way to the trademark bass-heavy sound of southern hip-hop. Gucci Mane delivers his trademark bars. Meaning that they sound playful because of his delivery, but once you dig into them, you realize that he's not really joking at all. He flexes and talks about the streets, mocking his enemies in the process. It also would not be a Gucci Mane song if he didn't get some bars in there about his ice. The song still sounds great to this day, and has become a staple of Atlanta history since its initial release. Watch the classic video below, and stream Gucci Mane's new Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama when it releases on August 16.

Gucci Mane - "Lemonade"

