Gucci Mane Announces New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape With DJ Drama And It's Coming Very Soon

Gucci and DJ Drama have a rich history together, so this should be fun.

Gucci Mane has grown to become quite the icon in trap music and part of that is due to his extensive mixtape catalog. Overall, he has countless miniseries such as Wilt Chamberlain, East Atlanta Santa, So Icy, and many more. However, if there's one thing to know about Guwop, it's that he will always be ready to drop something new. That will be the case this coming weekend when Gucci Mane and DJ Drama put out Greatest Of All Trappers. As it is most of the time with the latter, this will be a Gangsta Grillz tape and fans can expect it Friday, August 16.

These two have plenty of tracks and projects together, so the chemistry should be extremely effortless. Gucci Mane made the announcement on his Instagram about 24 hours ago with tons of excitement. "Greatest Of All Trappers the GangsterGrillz mixtape dropping Friday hosted by @djdrama all real Gucci fans drop a 🐐 if y’all ready!! Hardest project of the year!!! #GreatestOfAllTrappers 💰💰". A lot of trap superstars were in the comments section getting hyped about the release.

Mixtape Gucci Mane Is Back

Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Quavo, Quality Control's CEO, and more were all giving this announcement a stamp of approval. The tracklist sits at 12 songs and includes the singles "Chanel Bag" with JT, and his Diddy diss track, "TakeDat". Interestingly, this looks to be a two-part release. On Apple Music it shows a separate cover and a much later release date. A 24-track version is apparently coming on October 17, and it looks to include this first set dropping on Friday. Greatest Of All Trappers will follow up on Gucci's collab effort with B.G. and his 16th studio album, Breath of Fresh Air, both of which were released last year.

What are your thoughts Gucci Mane getting ready to drop a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama? Do you think mixtape Gucci is the best version of the iconic trap rapper? What is your favorite project in this format from him and why? Who do you want to see featured here? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gucci Mane and DJ Drama. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.