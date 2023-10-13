Gucci Mane Gives Fans One More Single Before Album With “Glizock & Wizop” Featuring Key Glock

Born in Alabama and making trap for what it is today, Gucci Mane is always dropping Southern hip-hop slaps. This one is no different, as it features one of the most prominent names in the subgenre, Key Glock. Both have a couple of previous efforts together, including "Blood All on it" and "Lifers." This latest collaboration, "Glizock & Wizop," will be appearing on Gucci's upcoming album.

The East Atlanta Santa will be bearing some gifts on October 17 with the release of his first project this year. Breath of Fresh Air is going to be another massive offering, totaling 24 songs. If you did not already know Guwop is the founder of the 1017 Global Music record label. When you connect the dots, Gucci is dropping this album on October 17 (10/17).

Listen To "Glizock & Wizop" With Gucci Mane And Key Glock

He announced the tape all the way back in June, showing off the cover art and the pre-save link. Gucci is enlisting plenty of his frequent heavy-hitting collaborators. 21 Savage, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, and more. He has released 10 singles up until this point, with the first being King Snipe. Tracks like "There I Go" with J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It are on it as well. It should be another fun listen with solid tracks throughout.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, it's Glizock and Guwop, we so icy, n****, you not (Yeah)

Pistol in the party, these young n***** with me too hot (Yeah)

I ran it up, no bank account, I stuffed it in the shoebox

Ninth grade with them things, I felt like a trap god (Yeah)

Long live my n**** Flippa, b**** (B****), you see these blue rocks (Yep)

Ayy, I can't put no money in my denim, it's just too much

