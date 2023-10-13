Kai Cenat Exposes DMs From BruceDropEmOff Amid Renewed Beef

Kai Cenat has come after BruceDropEmOff after the Kick streamer reportedly dissed Cenat and Lil Yachty in DMs. Cenat's response was to go on stream and call out Bruce for being two-faced. The popular streamer, who signed with Kick rival Rumble earlier this year, spoke on Bruce publicly bashing him while also being in his DMs asking if they could privately hash things out. Bruce had come under fire for dissing Cenat's short film Global Pursuit as well as making homophobic remarks about Cenat's content house, AMP.

Previously, Cenat had denied any notion of a relationship with Bruce. In a livestream that occurred soon after Cenat's Rumble deal went public, he claimed that he and Bruce had never been friends. Furthermore, Cenat claimed that he had only ever interacted with Bruce to use him for content.

Read More: Kai Cenat Goes Off On Joe Budden After Being Mentioned In Drake Diss

Kai Cenat Gifts Adin Ross Luxury Watches

Someone who is Kai Cenat's friend, however, is Adin Ross. Cenat surprised Adin Ross with a pair of Audemars Piguet watches for his birthday. The birthday party stream took place inside a Dave & Busters reportedly rented out for Ross by Drake. Ross, who was turning 23, was shocked by the expensive gift. "Holy shit bro, what the fuck," Ross exclaimed as Cenat unveiled the gift.

It appears that the two have also made up, as there were rumors that they were beefing, or at least not very fond of each other. A few weeks ago, Cenat dropped a perfect impression of Ross on stream. Cenat began by attempting to suck his own toes before quickly forgetting the idea. He then replicated Ross' frenetic style. "Okay chat, okay okay. A basketball warehouse with the Kick logo. And it's all black and green because Kick. And it's all black and green. It's all black and green. It's a basketball warehouse and then Obama rolls up. Thoughts, chat? Thoughts?" Cenat said, punctuating the final sentence with loud, obnoxious claps.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has Hilarious Reaction To Latto’s Sister Posting Him On IG

[via]