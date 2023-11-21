Gucci Mane, B.G., And Mike WiLL Made-It Drop A "Cold" Single

Gucci Mane is wasting no time after the release of his latest record, Breath of Fresh Air. That project dropped on October 17 and now, we have a new single to check out. This one features production from one of his most frequent beatmakers, Mike WiLL Made-It. However, he also grabs a rap feature.

For the first time ever, the Atlanta legend taps B.G. for this brand-new single, "Cold." Both of these rappers have something they can relate to. Each of them served some time behind bars. It seems Gucci and B.G. are celebrating being free from their sentences.

Listen To "Cold" By Gucci Mane, B.G., And Mike WiLL Made-It

Gucci was freed in late May 2016 after a three-year bout. For B.G. it was a lot longer. He was the talk of the town after serving his time that lasted 11 years. Both rap convincingly over Mike's signature trap beat. This also might be the best that B.G. has sounded on a track this year. Give it a try above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single by Gucci Mane, B.G., and Mike WiLL Made-It, "Cold?" Is this track better than all of the new material from Guwop's project Breath of Fresh Air? Do you need more collaborations with Mane and B.G.? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Gucci Mane, B.G., and Mike WiLL Made-It. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best single releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

All these lil' slick posts, say that s*** to me in the streets

Smashed all my old beef, smashed out my old teeth

One by one I'm coming to collect from everybody that owe me (Everybody)

Real killers, they know me (They know), real street n****s mold me

Better be able to see your hands you ever try to approach me (Let me see, n****)

Feds got me burnt out, still a little institutionalized (Damn)

