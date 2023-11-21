North West & Ye Explore Saudi Arabia, Tween Gives Kim Kardashian Sassy Fashion Advice On Their Show

North West has been in the public eye since before she was even born, and while having paparazzi follow you everywhere constantly isn't fun, the 10-year-old certainly knows how to keep us entertained. She and Kim Kardashian have plenty of fun together on TikTok, and we've felt North's presence front and centre on the latest season of her family's reality show. A few episodes back, she seemingly threw shade at her famously hard-working mother by brushing off a question about her expansive career – all while eating an onion as if it were an apple.

On newer installments of The Kardashians, we see the sisters preparing for the annual Met Gala. Kim has been a regular fixture on the red carpet for the past decade, and though her looks don't always win public approval, they do get people talking. For 2023, she adorned herself in a gown from Maison Schiaparelli, and while North's mom likely felt beautiful in the custom piece, her daughter quickly burst her bubble as we've seen Kanye West similarly do in the past.

North West is Clearly Taking After Her Father

"It's looking, like, beachy," the content creator critiqued Kardashian. "And the pearls look fake," she sassily added, even with the designer standing nearby. "This is my worst nightmare," he replied. Despite what Northie had to say, the SKIMS founder still went forward with wearing the look for the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event, which went down on the first Monday of May.

While that plays out on the small screen, the California native seems to be overseas with her father once again. She and West were photographed out together in Saudi Arabia, where he's hard at work on a joint project with Ty Dolla Sign. The rapper's face was mostly covered with a black shirt, and his daughter rocked a Harley Davidson long-sleeve for their outing.

Ye Brings His Firstborn to Saudi Arabia

If you were one of the four Kardashian-West kids, do you think you would prefer staying grounded in Kim's luxury compound, or being constantly on the go with Yeezy? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

