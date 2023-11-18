Kanye West And Bianca Censori Reportedly “On A Break”

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly "on a break", according to sources who spoke with The Daily Mail. Censori allegedly returned to her native Australia without the rapper earlier this month at the behest of her family. According to the paper's source, Censori's family has been begging her to leave Ye for some time. This comes after previous reports that Ye had turned the architect and Yeezy staffer into a "radicalized version of Kim Kardashian". Furthermore, her family and friends became increasingly concerned throughout the couple's recent months-long trip to Italy. Additionally, it appears their breaking point was reports that Ye had imposed a strict set of rules for Censori to live by.

"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion. She may go back to him for the album launch. She loves the lifestyle, but I think it's clear her family and friends would rather she didn't," the paper's source claimed.

Kanye Seemingly Unbothered By Censori Separation

However, Ye is reportedly unbothered by Censori's decision to temporarily distance herself from him. "Honestly, it seems he's not that worried about it and is just all about the music at the minute. Ye is totally focused on completing the album and finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his anti-Semitic remarks last year," The Mail's source further claimed.

Kanye is reportedly working on several projects, including the aforementioned album with Ty Dolla Sign as well as Donda 2. After spending most of the year in Italy, Ye recently relocated to a luxury resort and recording facility in Saudi Arabia. It was from here that a recent bar in which Ye appeared to address the claims of anti-Semitism leveled against him, was reportedly leaked. The reported separation of Ye and Censori is a developing story. We'll have any updates as they emerge.

