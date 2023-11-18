Kanye West Once “Saved” A Dancer From Sexual Harassment

A former backup dancer of Kanye West has claimed that the rapper once "saved" her from sexual harassment. "Of all the crazy headlines that always go up about Mr. Kanye West, I will always have a personal soft spot for him. I genuinely think he’s a good dude. I used to be a background dancer for Mr. Kanye West many, many years ago. It was when he came to Australia for the Splendour in the Grass show," the woman began. She went on to explain that at the afterparty, she was being pressured to twerk by the other guests. However, at this point, she revealed that Kanye came to her rescue.

“Then out of nowhere, Kanye literally like bursts through them and was like, ‘Bro she said no!’ And I was like whoa! And he was like, ‘She said no, so stop asking her to do it alright?’ And they were like, ‘Okay, sorry bro!’ and they like backed up. And he came and sat next to me and he was like, ‘Look, if you don’t wanna do it, that’s fine. They’re just being dicks. You don’t to do anything – just have fun chilling!’ And I was like, oh my God! In that moment I felt really, really unsafe – like there was a bunch of guys asking me to do something that I didn’t wanna do and Kanye told him to back off!" she revealed.

Read More: Kanye West Abandons Yeezy HQ, Building Full Of Graffiti As Homeless Camp Outside: Report

Kanye And Bianca Censori "On A Break"

However, it's not all good news for Kanye at the moment. Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly "on a break", according to sources who spoke with The Daily Mail. Censori allegedly returned to her native Australia without the rapper earlier this month at the behest of her family. According to the paper's source, Censori's family has been begging her to leave Ye for some time. This comes after previous reports that Ye had turned the architect and Yeezy staffer into a "radicalized version of Kim Kardashian". Furthermore, her family and friends became increasingly concerned throughout the couple's recent months-long trip to Italy. Additionally, it appears their breaking point was reports that Ye had imposed a strict set of rules for Censori to live by.

"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion. She may go back to him for the album launch. She loves the lifestyle, but I think it's clear her family and friends would rather she didn't," the paper's source claimed.

Read More: Matt Barnes Calls Cap On Kanye West’s “30 Hours” “Urban Legend”

[via]