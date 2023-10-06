Kanye West Officially Marries Bianca Censori, Tells Her To Never Speak Again: Report

The couple allegedly tied the legal knot in California via a confidential license, which means that it’s still not on public record.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kanye West's "wife," Bianca Censori, is reportedly now his official wife, no quotation marks needed. For those unaware, the two ceremoniously tied the knot a while ago, but a new Daily Mail UK report indicates that they actually got the paperwork done, too. Moreover, according to these sources, the Chicago artist and former Yeezy architect got a confidential marriage license in California, which means their union isn't on public record as of writing this article. Furthermore, these documents suggest that they officially married on December 20, 2022, a month after Ye finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian. In addition, the report alleges that they had a secret ceremony in Palo Alto, CA, and indicated that their marital home was his Wyoming ranch.

James Mayfield, a California-based officiant, carried this out, and his website clarifies that no witnesses need to validate a confidential marriage license. "[Kanye West] has been a megastar for two decades and counting," a source close to them reportedly told Daily Mail. "His first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera. Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them. For that reason, they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."

Bianca Censori & Kanye West In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

However, this news also came paired with some hefty accusations from an LBC news report. In it, insiders allegedly close to Bianca Censori claim that Kanye West set out some harsh rules for her as a collaborator and partner. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," these individuals claimed to the outlet. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Meanwhile, these add to other rumors about their relationship dynamic, which paint a nasty picture. Still, it's important to consider that this is just speculation at the end of the day, one that leaned both sides over the past few months. As such, it's a tough situation to call, but one that's hopefully better than what pops off online. For more news and the latest updates on Bianca Censori and Kanye West, keep checking in with HNHH.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.