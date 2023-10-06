Kanye West Officially Marries Bianca Censori, Tells Her To Never Speak Again: Report

Kanye West's "wife," Bianca Censori, is reportedly now his official wife, no quotation marks needed. For those unaware, the two ceremoniously tied the knot a while ago, but a new Daily Mail UK report indicates that they actually got the paperwork done, too. Moreover, according to these sources, the Chicago artist and former Yeezy architect got a confidential marriage license in California, which means their union isn't on public record as of writing this article. Furthermore, these documents suggest that they officially married on December 20, 2022, a month after Ye finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian. In addition, the report alleges that they had a secret ceremony in Palo Alto, CA, and indicated that their marital home was his Wyoming ranch.

James Mayfield, a California-based officiant, carried this out, and his website clarifies that no witnesses need to validate a confidential marriage license. "[Kanye West] has been a megastar for two decades and counting," a source close to them reportedly told Daily Mail. "His first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera. Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them. For that reason, they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."

Bianca Censori & Kanye West In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

However, this news also came paired with some hefty accusations from an LBC news report. In it, insiders allegedly close to Bianca Censori claim that Kanye West set out some harsh rules for her as a collaborator and partner. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," these individuals claimed to the outlet. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Meanwhile, these add to other rumors about their relationship dynamic, which paint a nasty picture. Still, it's important to consider that this is just speculation at the end of the day, one that leaned both sides over the past few months. As such, it's a tough situation to call, but one that's hopefully better than what pops off online. For more news and the latest updates on Bianca Censori and Kanye West, keep checking in with HNHH.

