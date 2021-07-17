married
- RelationshipsKanye West Officially Marries Bianca Censori, Tells Her To Never Speak Again: ReportThe couple allegedly tied the legal knot in California via a confidential license, which means that it's still not on public record.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureStevie J Gushes Over Eve In Throwback Pics, Fans Remind Him She's TakenThe record producer actually replied to a couple of amused fans in the comments, stating that he's happy for her regardless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTory Lanez Reportedly Married Now According To Bail MotionThe Canadian artist has a six-year-old child with Raina Chassagne.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Celebrates 26th Wedding Anniversary With Cute PicsSnoop Dogg and his wife are endless couple goals.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper Called Out For Provocative Dance Despite Being MarriedA lot of people said it was no big deal, so comments sections and Twitter threads heavily debated whether this dancing was okay.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times A Night For 23 Years While Married To Scottie PippenThe head-turning allegations came from her appearance on the "Real Housewives of Miami" reunion with Andy Cohen.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFredo Bang Reflects On His First Child With A Married CoupleFredo Bang reflected on becoming a father during a new interview with VladTV.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKanye & His New Wife Reportedly Have Her Family's SupportThe new couple allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony recently.By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian "Hates" Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori According To InsiderAccording to insider sources, the reality TV mogul's animosity towards Censori goes way back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy & Jazlyn Mychelle Obtain Marriage License: ReportThe alleged newlyweds share two young children together.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDallas Love Field Airport Suspected Shooter Told Police She's Married To Chris Brown: Report37-year-old Portia Odufuwa was previously deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Sparks Marriage & Pregnancy Rumors With Megan Fox At Billboard Music AwardsMachine Gun Kelly referenced being married to Megan Fox and her being pregnant during his Billboard Music Awards performance.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingRic Flair Claims He Was Never Married To Wendy Barlow, Announces SplitRic Flair took to Twitter to thank his ex for all that she has done.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsIndia Royale Defends Her Relationship After Fan Calls Her Lil Durk's "Baby Momma""We’re very much married," India Royale snapped back.By Angela Savage
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian's Camp Denies Travis Barker Engagement RumorsThe couple isn't engaged...yet. By Karlton Jahmal