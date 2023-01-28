Fredo Bang has opened up about fathering a child with married couple, Annie and Sevyn. Speaking with VladTV, Fredo explained their relationship as well as how they met in Miami and immediately hit it off.

Fredo began by admitting he wouldn’t address the logistics of how the baby was conceived.

“I’m a gentleman. I’m not the type to disclose if I’m penetrating or navigating or what happens in my bedroom, you feel me?” he said. “Now listen, if any woman I’ve been with feel like telling what happens in my bed, that’s up to them, but I feel like it’s corny if I was to say if I’m penetrating or not, you feel me?”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 12: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert at State Farm Arena on December 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, he explained that despite Annie and Sevyn raising the child, he’ll still always be there if needed.

“He my child too, being that this is his brother … They gon’ be together for life,” the rapper explained. “At the end of the day, that’s my child. I’m always gon’ look over him.”

“I feel like they helping me break down my wall and, you know, even like insecurities and self-esteem,” Fredo continued. “A lot of people don’t know I got bad self-esteem problems. They helping me get into an element that I’ve never been in before and more confident in myself … So being that I could see they was already good mothers, when I found out that’s what it was I wasn’t mad about it, you feel me?”

“I didn’t think I could have kids, actually. I just thought I’d probably just have one because, you know, everybody else be having kids.” Fredo added.

He continued: “I just, like, ‘Shit, I can’t have any.’ I just be happy, and then when I be away from them, I’m just sad. So I’m still trying to find my balance. I was scared because I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t think I’m mentally prepared to be a father because I’ll be at home and I ain’t doing nothing.’ I just look at a picture and I get sad, you feel me?”

Annie and Sevyn previously discussed their relationship with Fredo during an interview with The Shade Room. They also share another son, Parker, who Sevyn carried in 2021. Fredo is not his father.

Check out Fredo Bang’s interview with VladTV below.

