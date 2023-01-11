Fredo Bang and The Buffins confirmed they welcomed a child together during a recent interview.

Fredo Bang announced that he welcomed his first child on Wednesday morning in an adorable Instagram post. However, many began to wonder who the child’s mother was. As it turns out, Annie and Sevyn Buffins, a known influencer couple, are the mothers.

The Buffins and Fredo Bang spoke to TheShadeRoom to clarify confusion surrounding their relationship. Additionally, Annie confirmed Fredo is the father of their child Payton.

“We’ve been married since 2020 and it was one of the best decisions that I ever made to get on one knee and propose,” Annie said. “However, as far as our relationship goes with Frederick, listen, we have a great relationship, it’s a personal relationship and that just is what it is.”

Annie and Sevyn confirmed that Fredo Bang is the father of their youngest child. However, their oldest child, Parker, was conceived through IUI.

“As far as Payton, I can confirm that Fredo Bang is the biological father of Payton, however he is not the biological father of Parker whom my wife carried in 2021,” Annie said

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“We had to try three times for Parker which was like the craziest thing,” Sevyn added. “The first time I actually found out I had polycystic ovary syndrome when we went to the fertility specialist. I thought I was just gonna be able to easily get pregnant, which is when I started documenting our whole entire journey of our IUI process.”

Fredo Bang, who recently shared his single “Lullaby,” also provided a statement. The rapper confirmed the birth of their child and his relationship with The Buffins.

“I was able to bring life into the world with two women that were already the best mothers to their first son and that I know for sure will be great mothers to Payton also. It was the best decision I could’ve made. A win is a win lol,” he stated.

The “Top” rapper continued, “We all met in Miami and instantly vibed like best friends. It’s just something different about it. I started working out, eating healthier and sh*t. Just another side of life to the rap sh*t. I definitely will be in both of their lives. I always wanted to be a daddy and him having a brother just means its another person who will have his back in life. Every child deserves a male figure.”

Check out the full interview with Annie and Sevyn Buffins below.

