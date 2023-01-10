Fredo Bang is a father of two after allegedly welcoming children with a lesbian couple.

The Baton Rouge rapper unveiled adorable photos of his two children on Instagram this week. As many fans congratulated him on fatherhood, many were undoubtedly curious about the child’s mother. Internet sleuths quickly began digging and discovered that a lesbian couple with a massive online following have been sharing photos of the same children on their IG profile.

Needless to say, people had questions about the “Don’t Miss” rapper’s children, as well as the mother. The couple, Annie and Sevyn Buffins apparently stated that the children were conceived through IVF. However, some wondered if Fredo was the father of both children or just the newborn. Annie later shared a comment revealing that she and Sevyn used IUI for their child, Parker.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fredo Bang attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Filmmagic)

“So lemme get this straight… you think Fredo & Sevyn made Parker? We did do IUI.” She wrote. “We never lied. We just never said how Payton came about. Kept that to myself until I was ready. Now I’m wrong for doing what was best for me lmao gah damn,” she added in response to a homophobic comment.

Thus far, Fredo Bang hasn’t responded to any of the commentary surrounding his newborn child.

The Baton Rouge rapper closed out 2022 on a high note. Following years of feuding, he and NBA Youngboy squashed their beef for a better cause. Just before Christmas, they hosted a holiday giveaway for the kids in their area. Prior to that, the dropped his single “Double Dutch,” which has certainly gained some momentum in the past few weeks.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Fredo Bang and the mother of his child(ren).